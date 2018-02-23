Police: Dublin golf coach arrested for sexually assaulting child

DUBLIN (KRON) — Dublin police have arrested golf coach accused of sexual assault on a minor.

Fifty-one-year-old Kwangson “Sonny” Kim is accused of assaulting a former student.

Since Kim has been giving private lessons in the Tri-Valley area for years, Dublin police are now asking for the public’s help in determining if there are more victims.

Here is the full statement from police:

After an extensive investigation, Dublin Police have arrested fifty-one (51) year-old Kwangson “Sonny” Kim for sexual assault on a minor. Kim is a long time private golf coach in the Tri-Valley area and it is alleged the crime occurred with a former student of Kim’s. The Dublin Police continue to investigate to determine if there are additional victims. Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Dublin Police at (925) 833-6670.

