2 charges filed ahead of Gates’ guilty plea

By Published: Updated:
Rick Gates
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2017, file photo, Rick Gates departs federal court in Washington. The federal judge overseeing the case of a former aide to President Donald Trump is questioning whether Gates video message at a Washington fundraiser violated the court’s gag order. Judge Amy B. Jackson on Dec. 22, summoned Gates and his lawyers to court on Dec. 27 to explain why the accused shouldn’t be held in contempt for violating her gag order imposed on everyone connected with the case, including Gates. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Special counsel Robert Mueller has filed two charges in advance of a scheduled guilty plea by a former top adviser to President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Rick Gates is set to appear at 2 p.m. Friday at the federal courthouse in Washington for a plea agreement hearing. A court filing shows Gates has agreed to plea to charges accusing him of conspiring against the U.S. government related to fraud and unregistered foreign lobbying as well as lying to federal authorities.

The plea could indicate he is planning to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Gates’ scheduled guilty plea comes a day after a federal grand jury in Virginia returned an indictment against him and former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort accusing them of tax evasion and bank fraud.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s