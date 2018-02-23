Swarm of small earthquakes causes system-wide BART delay

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART officials reported a system-wide delay after a string of small earthquakes struck the East Bay.

At 5:52 a.m. BART tweeted the 10-minute delay was “due to earlier seismic activity.”

14 earthquakes have hit the Danville and Diablo areas since 11:30 p.m. last night.

The latest one was also the largest one, striking Diablo with a 3.5 magnitude at 5:30 a.m.

People in Danville and San Ramon report feeling shaking.

About 30 minutes later, officials said the tracks were clear and trains returned to normal service.

There is no longer a delay.

#BART is rolling and resuming normal service after the quake. https://t.co/TkIGaD3hqb — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) February 23, 2018

10 min delay system wide due to earlier seismic activity. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) February 23, 2018

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES