VIDEO: 14 small earthquakes strike East Bay

WATCH LIVE NEWSCAST HERE

DANVILLE (KRON) — Over a dozen small earthquakes rattled the East Bay Thursday night into Friday morning.

Since 11:30 p.m. last night 14 small quakes struck the Danville and Diablo areas.

The latest and largest one happened at 5:30 a.m. and was a 3.5 magnitude quake.

KRON4’s Will Tran is in Diablo this morning and reports feeling the shaking.

Breaking-just felt magnitude 3.5 earthquake while reporting in Danville, CA. 530am. Car rocked side to side for about two secs @kron4news — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) February 23, 2018

BART officials are reporting a system-wide delay as a direct result of the seismic activity.

This is the second time this week that an earthquake swarm has hit the Danville area.

There are no reports of any injuries or damage.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES