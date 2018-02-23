MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

FAIRFIELD (KRON) — When KRON4 first aired the story on Wednesday, Sharon Larson was absolutely heartbroken.

It was a community effort to get it back.

Larson, a military veteran, says she got her car stolen by a homeless woman that she had taken in.

The car was found not far–only about 7 minutes from Larson’s house.

Though there was no damage to Sharon Larson's car after the homeless woman she was helping stole it and ditched it, there were a couple annoying things about it when she got it back.

She had been feeding and housing a homeless woman who called herself Lynn.

On Monday, Sharon took her in, let her spend the night, and then on Tuesday night, she says Lynn stole her blue Mazda right out of her driveway.

Sharon spoke to KRON4 with tears in her eyes Wednesday about how she feared she’d never see her car again.

But she got a call from Fairfield police on Thursday, saying an officer found her car in a residential area on San Pablo Street.

Sharon thinks there’s been so much media attention about her stolen car that it was probably too hard for the thief to hang onto anymore.

“There were like 800 people in Fairfield looking for my car,” Larson said. “I thought that was just –I can’t tell you how sweet I thought that was–what a giving community.”

No real damage was done to the car, except for one small scratch.

Mostly, it was dirty on the outside, trash left inside, but everything’s working just fine.

It did have an empty tank of gas, which may be why Lynn left the car behind.

Sharon says next time she sees a homeless person in need, she’s going to give blankets and food, but she’ll never bring them into her home again.

