VIDEO: Flasher has exposed himself at least 15 times, police say

SAN ANTONIO, TX (WCMH) — Police in San Antonio are searching for a serial flasher.

According to WOAI, the man has exposed himself to people at least 15 times in the Stone Oak area.

Pictures show the man approaching women wearing only shoes, a hat and a bandana.

He primarily exposes himself early in the morning and at medical facilities, according to police, and it has been happening for more than a year now.

“He’s causing concern because he had become a little more aggressive in the sense that he stayed outside at first, now he is actually going into the location and exposing himself,” Sgt. Michelle Ramos with the San Antonio Police Department tells WOAI.

Police say the man is between 40 and 50 years old, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 250 pounds.

