SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — A former San Mateo County preschool teacher was sentenced on Friday after he pleaded guilty to five felonies related to photo shoots involving young girls ranging in age from 4 to 6.

KRON4 was present at the sentencing where parents of the victims asked the judge for the maximum sentence.

Cameras were not allowed in the courtroom during the sentencing of Anthony Satriano at the San Mateo Superior Courthouse in Redwood City.

Satriano taught at St. Matthew Episcopal Day School in San Mateo for about three years.

He was arrested on Apr. 21, 2017 by the San Mateo Police Department for the annoyance of children.

Prosecutors say the 33-year-old South San Francisco resident would take pictures of girls between the ages of 4 and 6 years old in his classroom in sexually suggestive poses at school–sometimes in a closet and sometimes using other kids as lookouts.

Some of the images taken were with hidden cameras.

There were five victims named in the case against him but prosecutors say he may have targeted as many as 20 kids.

According to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office, before sentencing in a plea deal, Satriano plead guilty to five felony counts, including child molestation, attempted child molestation, and three counts of using a minor for sex acts.

Four of the victims’ mothers spoke during the sentencing hearing asking Judge Donald Ayoob for the max sentence of eight years in state prison.

The judge sentenced Anthony to six years in state prison with a credit of 351 days served, and ordered him to pay fees and restitution totaling just under $10,000.

Satriano’s lawyer, Steve Chase, was hoping for a lighter sentence.

“His sentence was longer than I expected. The impact on these parents on their families–one family moved out of the state,” Chase said. “It’s horrible…”

