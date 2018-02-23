VIDEO: Heavy delays on Highway 84 after FedEx truck overturns in Sunol

WATCH LIVE NEWSCAST HERE

SUNOL (KRON) — Commuters using eastbound State Route 84 through Sunol should prepare for major delays Friday morning.

Just before 1:00 a.m. California Highway Patrol reported a big rig fell on its side at eastbound 84 and Little Valley Rd.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes is at the scene this morning., where she says a large FedEx truck rolled over off the side of the freeway.

At 5:45 a.m. a tow truck was still working to clear the truck, that was weighted down with the day’s deliveries.

The truck crashed into a power pole, creating a potentially hazardous situation. This is partly why it is taking so long to remove it from the area.

Once the scene clears, commuters should still plan ahead for residual delays; traffic has been piling up since the start of the incident.

Even drivers on the westbound side should expect some small delays.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Check out this photo of the Overturned Big Rig backing up traffic in #Sunol. EB 84 at Little Valley Rd, the right lane is partially blocked. @LydiaPantazes is on the scene. https://t.co/TypSGZV8lM — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) February 23, 2018