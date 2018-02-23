MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KRON/CNN) — A mother in Alabama is angry after she says her son’s teacher put him in a closet for 2 hours.

The school disciplined the teacher, but the mother says that is not enough.

Holly Bell admits her 7-year-old did not do his homework assignment but says that was no excuse for his teacher to put him in a closet during class.

Bell did not want her face shown.

This incident has left her family shaken and angry. Bell says her son was left in the closet for almost 2 hours.

A light was on, but she says it was still wrong.

“I was most upset about the fact I was not notified until after school hours that it happened, and I’m also concerned about the well-being of my child being left alone for so long,” Bell said.

The mom says she is looking at her legal options if the school does not level a stronger punishment on her son’s teacher.

