VIDEO REPORT: Stanford students honor rape case victim

STANFORD (KRON) — Controversy continues at Stanford University surrounding the rape of a young woman on campus by then-student Brock Turner, who was released after what was considered too-short a sentence.

This time, students gathered at the site where the rape occurred to honor the victim known as “Emily Doe,” demanding the university put up a plaque with a quote of her own choice.

