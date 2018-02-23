VIDEO REPORT: Stanford students honor rape case victim

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO
STANFORD (KRON) — Controversy continues at Stanford University surrounding the rape of a young woman on campus by then-student Brock Turner, who was released after what was considered too-short a sentence.
This time, students gathered at the site where the rape occurred to honor the victim known as “Emily Doe,” demanding the university put up a plaque with a quote of her own choice.
KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian was live on the campus on Friday night with their message.
Watch the above video to see Ella’s full report.
- SWARM OF SMALL EARTHQUAKES RATTLE DANVILLE
- VIDEO: BAY AREA SEES RECORD-BREAKING LOW TEMPS, HAIL & SNOW
- SANTA CRUZ COUPLE CARJACKED AT GUNPOINT DURING MEXICO TRIP
- FBI JOINS IN SEARCH FOR MISSING 5-YEAR-OLD BOY
- ANGRY MOB BEATS RAPE, MURDER SUSPECTS TO DEATH
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE