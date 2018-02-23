MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco residents are not a stranger to bicycle thefts.

With the crooks striking more and more, San Francisco police are stepping up.

Police are doing undercover surveillance in the Mission and elsewhere. They’re using “bait bikes.”

One sting took place at Harrison Street in front of the Mission Cliffs Rock Climbing Gym.

One man took the “bait bike” and heads across the street.

That’s when officers pounced, swarming the guy and tackling him.

A car and SUV quickly pulled up to the scene. Officers jumped out of each vehicle and arrested the man.

Operations like this one have been set up across the city, and they have already proven successful.

