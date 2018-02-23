VIDEO: San Francisco police set up undercover ‘bait bike’ sting

By and Published: Updated:

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco residents are not a stranger to bicycle thefts.

With the crooks striking more and more, San Francisco police are stepping up.

Police are doing undercover surveillance in the Mission and elsewhere. They’re using “bait bikes.”

One sting took place at Harrison Street in front of the Mission Cliffs Rock Climbing Gym.

One man took the “bait bike” and heads across the street.

That’s when officers pounced, swarming the guy and tackling him.

A car and SUV quickly pulled up to the scene. Officers jumped out of each vehicle and arrested the man.

Operations like this one have been set up across the city, and they have already proven successful.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s