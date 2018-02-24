2 displaced, firefighter injured after fire breaks out in Los Altos

LOS ALTOS (KRON)–Firefighters rushed to the scene of a two-alarm blaze at a home in Los Altos Saturday afternoon.

According to the Santa Clara County Fire Department, the flames broke out around 12:59 p.m. at a residence in the 25000 block of La Rena Lane.

Responding firefighters found a large amount of smoke and fire coming from the roof.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the blaze and it was contained by 1:27 p.m./

Residents were able to safely evacuate and were uninjured but will be displaced as a result of the fire.

One firefighter was injured and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after falling off the roof.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

