2 displaced, firefighter injured after fire breaks out in Los Altos

LOS ALTOS (KRON)–Firefighters rushed to the scene of a two-alarm blaze at a home in Los Altos Saturday afternoon.
According to the Santa Clara County Fire Department, the flames broke out around 12:59 p.m. at a residence in the 25000 block of La Rena Lane.
Responding firefighters found a large amount of smoke and fire coming from the roof.
Crews were able to quickly knock down the blaze and it was contained by 1:27 p.m./
Residents were able to safely evacuate and were uninjured but will be displaced as a result of the fire.
One firefighter was injured and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after falling off the roof.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
