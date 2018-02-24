Cold spell brings record low temperatures to the Bay Area

By Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Chilly temperatures have set in around the Bay Area and in some cities, record lows were reported.

In Napa, temperatures dipped to 28 degrees compared to 30 degrees on Feb 24,1919. Halfmoon Bay also saw a low of 28 degrees compared to 33 in 2017.

Temperatures near the Oakland Airport hit a low of 33 degrees compared to 36 in 2015.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s