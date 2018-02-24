Cold spell brings record low temperatures to the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Chilly temperatures have set in around the Bay Area and in some cities, record lows were reported.

In Napa, temperatures dipped to 28 degrees compared to 30 degrees on Feb 24,1919. Halfmoon Bay also saw a low of 28 degrees compared to 33 in 2017.

Temperatures near the Oakland Airport hit a low of 33 degrees compared to 36 in 2015.

