In Studio: Health expert explains which fiber, and how much, is right for your body

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — For good health, you’ve probably been told to eat more fiber but all fibers are not alike. If you have heart disease or you’re at risk for heart disease, it’s a good idea to know the difference.

Health expert Karen Owoc explained the difference to KRON4’s Marty Gonzalez.

Dietary fibers are found naturally in plants. They’re the parts that don’t break down in your stomach and pass through your system pretty much intact. In other words, you eat it but can’t actually digest it.

Scientific evidence links fiber intake to many health benefits and one that’s receiving more attention is fiber’s role in immune health. Chronic inflammation plays a role in heart attack and stroke, and fiber is being linked to improved immunity and anti-inflammatory effects.

Fiber is separated into two main types:

Soluble fiber

Insoluble fiber

They’re both important, but they have different properties — that is, how they react with water — and have a different effect on your body. When it comes to heart health, the most benefits are derived from soluble fiber.

Karen calls Soluble Fiber “The Cholesterol Sponge”

Soluble fiber soaks up cholesterol-laden bile salts in your intestine and eliminates them with other waste.

Helps lower LDL cholesterol* (the “bad” cholesterol).

Helps control blood sugar and diabetes. Diabetes is a risk factor for heart disease.

Helps control body weight by making you feel full longer.

Sources high in heart healthy soluble fiber are:

Oats, oat bran

Barley

Beans, split peas, lentils

Apples, avocados, pears, citrus fruits (but not fruit juices)

Karen calls Insoluble Fiber “Nature’s Broom”

Insoluble fiber sweeps through your G.I. tract and helps prevent constipation and colon cancer.

Does NOT dissolve in water, but absorbs water as it travels through your digestive tract which eases elimination.

Sources in insoluble fiber

Wheat, corn, and rice bran

Fruits and veggies (specifically the stalks, skins, and seeds)

Nuts

Karen’s Takeaway:

Many foods have both soluble AND insoluble fibers with some having predominantly more of one than the other. Eat a variety of fiber-rich food to get the many health benefits from both soluble and insoluble fibers.

Eat a variety of fruits (3 per day), vegetables (5+ per day), whole grains, legumes. • Snack on nuts and seeds.

Drink more fluids, since some fibers absorb water.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES