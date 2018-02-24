Man indicted for killing his wife in front of their 9-year-old son

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office says 39-year-old Keith McCauley II has been formally charged with shooting and killing his wife in east Columbus.

Prosecutor Ron O’Brien’s office says the couple’s 9-year-old son was home at the time. McCauley allegedly shot his wife Lucille, also 39, several times while at their home on Chinaberry Drive on Feb. 15. Lucille McCauley fled into a neighbor’s yard and collapsed.

Keith McCauley faces one count of aggravated murder and two counts of murder, with all three counts having a firearms specification.

