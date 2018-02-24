Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf warns residents of possible ICE raids

OAKLAND (KRON)– Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf is warning residents of a possible ICE raid that could happen within the next 24 hours.

According to Schaaf, she learned of the raids from credible sources who say the Immigration and Customs Enforcement is preparing to conduct a sweep in the Bay Area.

Schaaf said she’s sharing the information not to incite panic, but to protect people.

The city is encouraging residents to consult immigration resources. Oakland police officers are prohibited from participating in ICE activities.

News from: Office of Mayor Libby Schaaf FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

February 24, 2018 Mayor Schaaf Encourages Residents to Consult Immigration Resources Due to Potential ICE Activity Oakland, CA – Earlier today, I learned from multiple credible sources that the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is preparing to conduct an operation in the Bay Area, including Oakland, starting as soon as within the next 24 hours. As Mayor of Oakland, I am sharing this information publicly not to panic our residents but to protect them. My priority is for the well-being and safety of all residents — particularly our most vulnerable — and I know that Oakland is safer when we share information, encourage community awareness, and care for our neighbors. Interested residents should consult the website http://www.centrolegal.org/acilep/ to understand their legal rights and options in the event they face detention or know someone who needs legal representation. In Oakland, OUSD public schools have strict protocols in place to protect our students and families. Oakland police officers are prohibited from participating in ICE activities. Additionally, California state law prohibits business owners from assisting ICE agents in immigration enforcement and bars federal agents from accessing employee-only areas. I have reached out to local leaders and partners in our immigrant communities to share this information. Our shared message is clear: We want residents to prepare, not panic. We understand ICE has used activity rumors in the past as a tactic to create fear; our intent is for our community to go about their daily lives without fear, but resiliency and awareness. I am not aware of any further details of the ICE operation, such as precise locations. I know that Oakland is a city of law-abiding immigrants and families who deserve to live free from the constant threat of arrest and deportation. I believe it is my duty and moral obligation as Mayor to give those families fair warning when that threat appears imminent.

On Jan. 10, immigration agents descended on nearly 100 7-Eleven stores across the county including locations in Santa Rosa, Santa Clara, Petaluma, Suisun City, Napa and North Sebastopol.



