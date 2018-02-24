Police: Suspects steal racks of lottery scratchers in Petaluma, cash in $500 in winning tickets

PETALUMA (KRON) — The Petaluma Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding two people allegedly cashing in stolen lottery tickets.

Around 11:19 p.m. Friday a man went into Discount Cigarettes at 5320 Old Redwood Hwy in Petaluma.

Police say he asked to buy a pack of cigarettes.

While the cashier was helping him, the suspect allegedly took two large racks of California Lottery Scratcher Tickets from the counter, police said.

The man ran out of the store and into a parked car that was waiting outside. The car is described as a four-door, newer-model Honda Accord with orange and yellow dealership plates.

The Honda was last seen driving onto northbound Highway 101 from Old Redwood Highway.

Investigators found that soon after, the suspects were in the Santa Rosa area cashing in on winning lottery tickets.

At the time, the suspects had cashed in about $500 worth of lottery tickets at different locations, police said.

The suspect who stole the scratch-off tickets is described by police as a white man in his 30’s with brown hair, and a brown “Fu Manchu-style” mustache.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with “Thrasher” in orange on the front, blue jeans, and black shoes.

The Petaluma Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects. If anyone has any information related to the identity of the suspects, they are encouraged to telephone Officer Sawyer, 707-781-1248.

