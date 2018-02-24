San Francisco celebrates Year of the Dog with annual Chinese New Year Parade



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–It’s the Year of the Dog and revelers took to the streets of San Francisco to celebrate Saturday.

The Chinese New Year Parade is a tradition that dates back to the 1860s and means a great deal to the Chinese community allowing them to pay respect to their heritage and introduce spectators to their culture.

KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian walked along the parade route and spoke with attendees.

