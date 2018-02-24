San Francisco teachers hold flash mob on city streets

By Published:


SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–San Francisco teachers held a mob Saturday afternoon in honor of Working People’s Day of Action.

They were celebrating the contributions of educators and workers around the world.

The flash mob started around noon at Harry Bridges Plaza, located in front of the Ferry building on Embarcadero.

Teachers help up signs that listed their contributions in classrooms.

San Francisco is one of several cities across the county that celebrated Working People’s Day of Action.

