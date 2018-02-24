String of burglaries prompt alarm installations in Rodeo neighborhood

Published:

RODEO (KRON)–Residents in one Rodeo neighborhood are taking action after a string of break-ins and attempted burglaries.

KRON4’s Spencer Blake says some of the incidents were caught on camera.

Thieves have been targeting the View Pointe neighborhood and one resident said his home was burglarized twice before this latest attempt.

Grant Groettum said the burglar was able to reach through a doggy door to unlock the side door into his garage.

Some neighbors are getting security systems installed after the uptick in residential burglaries in the area.

The Esquivias family said someone knocked on their door and recommended they get an alarm system.

Spencer spoke with Deane Lethco, an alarm technician, who says the cameras help provide residents with an extra layer of protection

