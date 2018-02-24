US sailor hit by helicopter blade dies

By Published:
This Nov. 9, 2017 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps shows a UH-1Y Venom helicopter en route to Camp Schwab on Okinawa, in Japan. It’s the same type helicopter whose tail rotor blade struck a sailor at Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base north of San Diego. The incident happened Wednesday evening, Feb. 21, 2018, and the sailor is in critical condition. The military says no other details, including the sailor’s identity, are being released at this time. (Cpl. Hailey D. Clay/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A sailor has died after he was struck by a helicopter blade at the Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base, north of San Diego.

The Marine Corps says the sailor was hit by the spinning tail rotor of a Venom helicopter Wednesday evening and died at a hospital shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday.

The helicopter was on the ground at the time.

The sailor was assigned to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

The sailor’s name and other details of the accident haven’t been released.

