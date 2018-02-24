US sailor hit by helicopter blade dies

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A sailor has died after he was struck by a helicopter blade at the Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base, north of San Diego.

The Marine Corps says the sailor was hit by the spinning tail rotor of a Venom helicopter Wednesday evening and died at a hospital shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday.

The helicopter was on the ground at the time.

The sailor was assigned to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

The sailor’s name and other details of the accident haven’t been released.

