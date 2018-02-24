USOC sports chief: We’ll take a hard look at what occurred

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) With the U.S. team facing its worst medal haul in 20 years at a Winter Games, the U.S. Olympic Committee’s sports chief says he’ll take a hard look at what occurred to try to avoid a repeat.

The U.S. had 23 medals heading into the final day of action Sunday, with an outside chance to win one more. It will be the poorest showing since 1998, four years before a home Olympics in Salt Lake City sparked a renaissance for the country’s winter sports program.

At a news conference Sunday, chief of sport performance Alan Ashley acknowledged the numbers were disappointing. A USOC internal document , obtained by The Associated Press, set the target at 37 medals and a pegged a minimum of 25.

Ashley said he took hope because 35 U.S. athletes finished fourth, fifth or sixth in Pyeongchang.

