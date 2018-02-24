VIDEO: Bus full of students gets stuck under railroad crossing arm

HARDWOOD, N.D. (WFLA) — A scary situation involving a school bus in North Dakota was caught on camera this week.

A driver in Hardwood captured cell phone video of the bus full of children trapped at a railroad intersection underneath a crossing arm.

Authorities say the bus drove up to the tracks and stopped like it was supposed to. But when the driver started to move forward, the crossing arms came down.

The incident has been reviewed. Authorities say the driver will not face any punishments.

According to NBC affiliate KVLY, state law says the bus driver should have stopped 15 to 50 feet from the nearest rail. But the school district’s superintendent says the driver, who was a substitute for the day, couldn’t see where the tracks started due to snow on the ground.

