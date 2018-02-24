VIDEO: Crews extinguish large car fire on Hwy 780 in Benicia

Published: Updated:

BENICIA (KRON) — If you saw flames and lots of smoke swirling around Highway 780 in Benicia this morning, this is why.

At 8:52 a.m. Benicia Fire Department tweeted they were on scene of a large car fire on eastbound 780.

The car was on the right-hand shoulder of the freeway.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and traffic resumed to its normal flow, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Officials did not say how the car caught fire.

