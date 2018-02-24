WATCH: Mom, daughter fight off armed robber at liquor store



(WFLA) – An armed robber was no match for a mother-daughter duo in Oklahoma, KTUL reports.

When a man walked into Forest Acres Liquor store on Thursday and brandished a gun, Tina Ring, 53, and her daughter, Ashley Lee, 30, sprang into action.

At first, Lee, who was behind the counter when the intruder entered the store, seems to comply with the robber’s demands for cash. Video shows her open the register and put her hands up as he rifles through the money.

But when he tried to make off with the money, she grabbed a pistol from underneath the register and handed it to her mother.

Ring fired two rounds at the man as he tried to flee the store. As he tried to wrestle the gun from her hands, her daughter fired at least two more shots at him with her own gun before he left the store and eventually checked himself into the hospital, police said.

“The clerks did an outstanding job of fighting him,” Tulsa Police Sgt. Dave Walker told KJRH.

Ring’s son, Christian Lee told Tulsa World the suspect’s aunt stopped by the store and she and Ring apologized to one another and embraced.

“I hope he stays in the penitentiary and I hope he gets himself some kind of help,” Christian said.

Video courtesy of CNN.

