VIDEO: 3 dead from severe weather in Arkansas, Kentucky

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Severe thunderstorms spawned suspected tornadoes and triggered widespread flooding that left at least three people dead in Kentucky and Arkansas.

The system that stretched from Texas to the Canadian maritime provinces on Sunday had prompted emergency declarations a day earlier in Missouri, Indiana and Illinois.

In south central Kentucky, the body of a male was recovered from a vehicle submerged in floodwaters in a creek near the community of Franklin on Saturday, the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The victim’s identify was being withheld pending notification of relatives.

PHOTOS: 3 dead from severe weather in Arkansas, Kentucky View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A teddy bear lies among the debris Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, after a fierce storm hit Saturday in the Farmington subdivision in Clarksville, Tenn. A strong storm system that included possible tornadoes roared eastward through the central United States, leaving demolished homes, damaged vehicles and uprooted trees in its wake. (Lacy Atkins/The Tennessean via AP) Neighbors help collect clothing and look for pets at a destroyed home Sunday morning after a fierce storm hit Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in the Farmington subdivision in Clarksville, Tenn. A strong storm system that included possible tornadoes roared eastward through the central United States, leaving demolished homes, damaged vehicles and uprooted trees in its wake. (Lacy Atkins/The Tennessean via AP) People work to clear debris Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, after a fierce storm hit Saturday in the Farmington subdivision in Clarksville, Tenn. A strong storm system that included possible tornadoes roared eastward through the central United States, leaving demolished homes, damaged vehicles and uprooted trees in its wake. (Lacy Atkins/The Tennessean via AP) Gio Rodriguez, 8, sits outside his home as his parents clean up debris Sunday morning after a fierce storm hit Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in the Farmington subdivision in Clarksville, Tenn. A strong storm system that included possible tornadoes roared eastward through the central United States, leaving demolished homes, damaged vehicles and uprooted trees in its wake. (Lacy Atkins/The Tennessean via AP) The flood waters are receding but there still areas where the water is very high, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 in Lansing, Mich. (Robert Killips /Lansing State Journal via AP) A crowd of onlookers take photographs of the rising level of the Ohio River as it encroaches the barrier wall at Smothers Park on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in Owensboro, Ky. Forecasters warned people living along rivers, streams and creeks in southern Ohio, southeastern Indiana and northern Kentucky to be especially cautious and prepared for rapid rises. (Greg Eans/The Messenger-Inquirer via AP) High water floods the street from the Ohio River, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 in Cincinnati. Forecasters expected the Ohio River could reach levels not seen since the region’s deadly 1997 floods.(Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) People work to clear debris Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, after a fierce storm hit Saturday in the Farmington subdivision in Clarksville, Tenn. A strong storm system that included possible tornadoes roared eastward through the central United States, leaving demolished homes, damaged vehicles and uprooted trees in its wake. (Lacy Atkins/The Tennessean via AP) Ruth Laurent is happy that her kerosene lamp, a personal keepsake, was not damaged despite the roof’s destruction Sunday morning after a fierce storm hit Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in the Farmington subdivision in Clarksville, Tenn. (Lacy Atkins/The Tennessean via AP) Ruth and Mark Laurent survey the damage to their home Sunday morning after a fierce storm hit Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in the Farmington subdivision in Clarksville, Tenn. (Lacy Atkins/The Tennessean via AP) Ruth and Mark Laurent survey the damage to their home Sunday morning after a fierce storm hit Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in the Farmington subdivision in Clarksville, Tenn. (Lacy Atkins/The Tennessean via AP) Debris is strewn throughout the neighborhood Sunday morning after a fierce storm hit Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in the Farmington subdivision in Clarksville, Tenn. (Lacy Atkins/The Tennessean via AP) A home at the corner of Covey Rise Circle and Green Grove Way is reduced to rubble Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, after a fierce storm came through the Farmington subdivision in Clarksville, Tenn. on Saturday night. (Lacy Atkins/The Tennessean via AP)

About 20 miles (32 kilometers) away, Dallas Jane Combs, 79, died after a suspected tornado destroyed her Adairville home earlier Saturday, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office told media outlets. Sheriff officials said Combs was inside the home when it collapsed on her. Combs was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said Combs’ husband was outside putting up plastic to keep rain out of the home when he was blown into the basement area. He sustained minor injuries.

In northeast Arkansas, an 83-year-old man was killed after high winds toppled a trailer home. Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller told KAIT-TV that Albert Foster died Saturday night after the home was blown into a pond.

About 50 miles (80 kilometers) away, the National Weather Service said the roof was blown off a hotel in Osceola, about 160 miles (257 kilometers) north of Memphis, Tennessee.

Storm-related damage also was reported in Middle Tennessee, where Fox17 in Nashville reported extensive damage to homes and vehicles. Fox17 says at least a dozen homes were damaged in one Montgomery County subdivision.

The National Weather Service said it was sending crews to survey damage in a section of central Tennessee.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens signed an executive order earlier Saturday declaring a state of emergency ahead of the anticipated storms and flooding in parts of southern Missouri. The order activates the resources of the Missouri National Guard and ensures state resources are available in the event of weather damage.

Other state leaders have issued similar orders: Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb declared a disaster emergency for 11 counties and Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner issued a state disaster proclamation for three counties hit by flooding.

Flood watches and warnings spanned multiple states Sunday morning, from Missouri to central Pennsylvania, while a wind advisory remained in effect for nearly all of Lower Michigan.

The weather service said moderate flooding was expected along the Ohio River in Kentucky and Ohio, including in Cincinnati, where the river was 8 feet above flood stage Sunday.

Transportation officials said parts of Interstate 64 in Louisville, Kentucky, were closed in both directions Sunday due to high water.

Associated Press writers Ken Miller in Oklahoma City, Jeff Karoub in Detroit, Ken Kusmer in Indianapolis and Margery Beck in Omaha, Nebraska, contributed.

