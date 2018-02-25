Arrest made in Fremont robbery, sexual assault



FREMONT (KRON)–Fremont police made an arrest in an armed robbery and sexual assault that happened on Saturday morning.

According to police, the incident happened at a Party City store on Fremont Boulevard.

Authorities say the suspect entered the store and held two female employees at gunpoint. While there, he allegedly sexually assaulted the women.

KRON4’s Spencer Blake spoke with one witness who was parked right in front as the suspect exited the store.

She says he was dressed in all black and was moving around in an odd manner.

“…I went in with the kids and started to shop and heard someone whispering in the next aisle over,” she said. ” I was like, ‘What’s going on?'”

Once police arrived, the suspect had already fled. They worked all Saturday and into the night to try and make an arrested. On Sunday they located the suspect on Grimmer Boulevard where he was brought into custody.

