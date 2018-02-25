Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín aware of potential ICE sweep in the East Bay

BERKELEY (KRON)–Berkeley MayorJesse Arreguín is aware of reports regarding a possible immigration sweep but the city hasn’t been notified by the Immigration Customs Enforcement agency of any activity.

Arreguín says he spoke with Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf on Saturday night about the allegations.

Read the full statement:

I have not received any word from ICE or any other agency. I was informed by Mayor Schaaf last night about the rumors of ICE enforcement action which could occur in Oakland and other East Bay cities. Obviously we are very concerned and we are alerting people in our community. I commend Mayor Schaaf for proactively getting the word out so we can protect people in our communities.

According to the North Bay Rapid Response Network, one person has been detained by ICE agents in Napa County Sunday morning.