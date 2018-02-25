Dad worried about gun posts turns son’s phone in, cops find child porn

MIAMI, FL (WCMH) — A Florida 18-year-old was arrested after his father, concerned about the teen’s social media posts about guns, turned the phone into police officers who discovered child pornography.

NBC 6 Miami reports Sean Mesa, 18, was arrested Thursday. An officers with Miami-Dade Schools police began investigating Mesa after learning he had posted several photos on Instagram and Snapchat displaying firearms and pointing them at the camera. Mesa is a student at Miami’s Michael Krop Senior High School.

The investigator met with Mesa, according to the police report, and asked him about the photos. Mesa reportedly told the officer he likes guns and “it was his right to post on social media whatever he wished,” NBC6 reported.

The investigator contacted Mesa’s father, who said he told his son he does not like him posting such photos on social media. The father gave the investigator permission to look at Mesa’s two cell phones, according to the report.

The investigator found several videos with Mesa brandishing firearms, including an AK-47. The report also said the investigator found child pornography on the phone.

The court appointed Mesa a public defender, according to NBC6. He was given a bond of $41,000 in court on Friday.

