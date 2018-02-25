ICE agents conduct raids across several Bay Area cities



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Several people were detained by Immigration Custom Enforcement agents throughout the Bay Area on Sunday, according to the Services, Immigrant Rights, and Education Network.

According to Maricela, a spokesperson for the organization, the raids occurred in Napa, El Sobrante, Pinole, and Atwater.

Information on the number of people who have been detained is not yet available, but the agency says other sweeps were conducted in other locations.

Those individuals who were apprehended had previous deportation orders. Maricela says ICE is using a new approach in how they are conducting raids such as targeting individuals on Sundays.

She says on Sundays most people are with their families.

