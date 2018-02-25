Police activity prompts shelter in place advisory in Menlo Park

MENLO PARK (KRON) — A shelter in place is advised for some Menlo Park residents Sunday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m. Menlo Park Police Department sent out an alert about heavy police activity in the 1100 block of Sevier Ave. and the surrounding area.

Around 11:00 p.m. Saturday police responded to this area to reports of a man firing an “assault rifle type weapon” in the backyard of a home.

Witnesses told police he was upset about a loud party in the area.

Responding officers set up a perimeter around the home, but were unable to speak with anyone inside, police said.

After speaking to several witnesses, police believed the man could still be inside with an illegal weapon.

“Based on the dangerous nature of the incident, a search warrant was obtained in order to remove any illegal firearms,” police said. “The South County Regional Special Weapons Team was called to the scene. This is an ongoing situation.”

Officers are asking the public to please avoid this area.

The shelter in place is in effect until further notice.

No further details are available at this time.

