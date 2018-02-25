Police: Woman kills dog because boyfriend would not crack her back

TARPON SPRINGS, FL (WFLA) – Police say a Tarpon Springs woman shot and killed her fiance’s dog while they were arguing early Friday morning.

Online records show Giselle Taylor, 21, was booked around 6:45 a.m. Friday for aggravated cruelty to animals.

According to an affidavit, Taylor got into a verbal argument with her live-in boyfriend because he would not crack her back.

To scare her fiance, police said Taylor walked into their garage, grabbed a loaded pistol, returned to the home and approached him.

When she couldn’t provoke a response from her fiance, she pointed a firearm at his dog and fired one round, which bullet penetrated the dog’s upper left torso.

The 2-year-old boxer later died.

Police said Taylor fled the scene and was stopped shortly after the shooting.

She was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and released on a $5,000 bail.

