Report: ICE detains one person in Napa County

By Published: Updated:

NAPA COUNTY (KRON)– One person has been detained in ICE operations in Napa County Sunday morning, according to a spokesperson with the North Bay Rapid Response Network.

The agency says the arrest happened at around 9:40 a.m.

This story is still developing. 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s