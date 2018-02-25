Report: ICE detains one person in Napa County

NAPA COUNTY (KRON)– One person has been detained in ICE operations in Napa County Sunday morning, according to a spokesperson with the North Bay Rapid Response Network.
The agency says the arrest happened at around 9:40 a.m.
This story is still developing.
- SWARM OF SMALL EARTHQUAKES RATTLE DANVILLE
- VIDEO: BAY AREA SEES RECORD-BREAKING LOW TEMPS, HAIL & SNOW
- SANTA CRUZ COUPLE CARJACKED AT GUNPOINT DURING MEXICO TRIP
- FBI JOINS IN SEARCH FOR MISSING 5-YEAR-OLD BOY
- ANGRY MOB BEATS RAPE, MURDER SUSPECTS TO DEATH
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE