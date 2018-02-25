Report: San Diego basketball coach arrested in Oakland on domestic violence charges

Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Reports suggest a University of San Deigo basketball coach was arrested Sunday on domestic violence charges.

Sources say Lamont Smith was arrested at the Oakland Airport for allegedly attacking a woman. Smith’s team had just beat the University of San Francisco the following day.

The University of San Diego has been notified about the allegations and issued the following statement:

We are aware of the report of allegations related to Lamont Smith.  We have very few details at this time but will be gathering information and commencing an immediate review of the matter.

