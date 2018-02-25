Traffic at standstill on I-80 near Crockett after multi-vehicle collision

By and Published:


RODEO (KRON)–Traffic is jammed on Interstate 80 near  Crockett after a multi-vehicle accident.

KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian was at the scene where she said traffic was at a standstill.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s