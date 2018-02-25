Traffic at standstill on I-80 near Crockett after multi-vehicle collision



RODEO (KRON)–Traffic is jammed on Interstate 80 near Crockett after a multi-vehicle accident.

KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian was at the scene where she said traffic was at a standstill.

Sirens passing on 80 headed north all traffic stopped just before #Crockett @kron4news pic.twitter.com/iBhKmitBoO — Ella Sogomonian (@EllaSogomonian) February 26, 2018

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES