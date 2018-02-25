Vigil held for San Jose father detained by federal immigration agents



SAN JOSE (KRON)–A vigil was held Sunday in support of a San Jose father who was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in October.

Five months ago Fernando Carrillo was dropping his daughter off at daycare when ICE officials took him into custody.

The family says a court hearing is scheduled for Monday and Carrillo will soon learn of his fate.

His wife, Lourdes Barraza said her family is nervous about the outcome.

” We are fearful,” she said. “We are overwhelmed. but at the same time, we feel some sort of relief knowing that we are finally going to know what’s in store for us.”

Carrillo’s entire family, including his parents and siblings, are documented and live in the San Jose area.

He entered the U.S for the first time in 2004 on a VIsa. His fa mily said that when he tried to renew it, he was accused of false identification and served 30 days in jail.

Carrillo reentered that same year and stayed until he was deported in 2012 after ICE officials pulled him over.

The father of three has been working as a Direct TV installer for the last four years and is the main breadwinner. His wife says that if he is deported, the family will leave with him.

