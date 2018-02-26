RICHMOND (KRON) — Four people are in custody on Monday after police say they are accused of two home invasion robberies and leading officers on a chase.

It happened in Richmond on Saturday night.

The first home invasion happened in the Carriage Hill neighborhood.

When officers were responding to that crime, another home invasion was reported nearby.

The suspects tried to get away but then crashed into a light pole off of Interstate 80 in Pinole.

Police say the car the suspects were driving had been stolen three weeks ago in a carjacking.

Three of the suspects arrested are juveniles.

