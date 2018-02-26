Average price of US gas falls 6 cents, to $2.59 a gallon

By Published:
This Wednesday, May 3, 2017, photo shows a a sign with gas prices at a Chevron station in Miami. On Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, the Labor Department reports on U.S. consumer prices for November. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped about 6 cents nationally over the past two weeks, to $2.59.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that it’s the first decline since December. She says prices are expected to rise again as crude oil costs go up.

The current gas price is 26 cents above where it was a year ago.

Gas in San Francisco was the highest in the contiguous United States at an average of $3.38 a gallon. The lowest was in Jackson, Mississippi, at $2.23 a gallon.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s