Body of missing 6-year-old boy recovered in creek

SHELBY COUNTY, OH (WDTN) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed body of the missing six-year-old boy was recovered Monday.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says what started off as a rescue operation turned into a recovery mission after a 6-year-old boy went missing near Mosquito Creek in Pasco.

Chief Deputy Jame Frye said the boy was found near a home on Knoop Johnson Road around 10:30 a.m.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to the scene around 5:45 Sunday evening.

Some children were playing along the bank of Mosquito Creek when a 6-year-old boy somehow got into the water, according to Sgt. Aaron Steinke of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. One of the other children told an adult, who then called 911, he said.

First responders had boats in the water and an estimated 30 to 40 searchers on the scene, Sgt. Steinke said. They also used a helicopter with an infrared scanner operated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, he added.

“A small community, everyone knows everyone,” said Glenn York, who lives in the neighborhood. “It’s going to be heartbreaking when they find out the realities I’m sure. We’ll just keep praying he’s hanging on somewhere.”

“I just showed up here to just try to help this family, and that’s all it’s about,” said Adrian Franklin, Sidney resident. “I pray for them that they’re okay, and that God’s with them and that we’re here for them. If we can help them in any kind of way, we’re here.”

Search efforts began to wind down for the night around 9 p.m. Crews were back on the water early Monday morning.

