East Bay man wins $2 million off lottery ticket

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — An East Bay man is now a multi-millionaire after buying a winning lottery ticket from a Brentwood smoke shop.

Jose Meza won $2 million off of a $20 Crossword Deluxe Scratcher he bought at Smoke Stop, located at 50 Sandcreek Road.

The long-time lottery player tells California Lottery officials that he loves playing Scratchers.

He recently won $200 on the ticket, which he used to buy the ticket that made him a millionaire.

“It can’t be,” Meza said to himself after he matched 10 words to earn him the top prize.

He went to a lottery retailer and used the Check-A-Ticket scanner to verify his win. Meza was in such disbelief that on his way home he stopped at a gas station to scan the ticket one more time. And sure enough, it was a big winner.

Meza says he plans on using his winnings to buy a house and pay for his kids’ schooling.

Smoke Stop will receive a retailer bonus of $10,000 from the Lottery just for selling that winning ticket.

