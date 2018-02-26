Heather Locklear arrested for alleged domestic violence in California

By Published:
BEVERLY HILLS- CA - AUGUST 16: In this handout photo provided by Discovery, Actress Heather Locklear attends TLC "Too Close To Home" Screening at The Paley Center for Media on August 16, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Discovery via Getty Images)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — California authorities say Heather Locklear has been arrested for investigation of domestic violence and fighting with sheriff’s deputies.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office website says the 56-year-old actress was arrested Sunday night.

Sheriff’s Capt. Garo Kuredjian (kur-ay-jehn) tells Los Angeles radio station KNX the victim of the alleged domestic violence was a live-in boyfriend.

Kuredjian says Locklear was also booked on three counts of battery on a peace officer.

The former “Melrose Place” star has been released and is due in court on March 13.

A voicemail seeking comment from the actress was left at the office of a publicist.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s