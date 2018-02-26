Heather Locklear arrested for alleged domestic violence in California

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — California authorities say Heather Locklear has been arrested for investigation of domestic violence and fighting with sheriff’s deputies.
The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office website says the 56-year-old actress was arrested Sunday night.
Sheriff’s Capt. Garo Kuredjian (kur-ay-jehn) tells Los Angeles radio station KNX the victim of the alleged domestic violence was a live-in boyfriend.
Kuredjian says Locklear was also booked on three counts of battery on a peace officer.
The former “Melrose Place” star has been released and is due in court on March 13.
A voicemail seeking comment from the actress was left at the office of a publicist.
