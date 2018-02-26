ICE Spokesman: Sanctuary cities ‘not immune from federal law’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco spokesman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issued statement Monday morning regarding arrests made this weekend across the Bay Area.

Saturday, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf warned residents that ICE could be raiding Bay Area cities on Sunday.

Schaaf said she did want to create panic, but wanted to give people time to prepare for a potential sweep.

Sunday, ICE detained an unknown number of people in Napa, El Sobrante, Pinole, and Atwater.

This morning, ICE spokesman James Schwab responded to the weekend’s commotion saying, “ICE does not conduct sweeps or raids that target aliens indiscriminately. However, ICE no longer exempts classes or categories of removable aliens from potential enforcement.”

He went on to say that sanctuary cities and states are not immune from federal law, and that “all of those in violation of the immigration laws may be subject to immigration arrest.”

Here is the full statement from ICE

Deportation officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) conduct targeted enforcement operations on a daily basis in Northern California and across the nation. ICE focuses its enforcement resources on individuals who pose a threat to national security, public safety, and border security. ICE does not conduct sweeps or raids that target aliens indiscriminately. However, ICE no longer exempts classes or categories of removable aliens from potential enforcement. All of those in violation of the immigration laws may be subject to immigration arrest, detention and, if found removable by final order, removal from the United States. While the vast majority of cities in America do cooperate with ICE, others force ICE to assign additional resources to conduct at-large arrests in the community, putting officers, the general public and the aliens at greater risk and increasing the incidence of collateral arrests. Sanctuary cities and states are not immune from federal law.

