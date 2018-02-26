Mom’s boyfriend pleads not guilty in death of 3-year-old Mariah Woods

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A hearing was held Monday in the case against the man charged with the murder of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.

On Monday, Earl Kimrey pleaded not guilty to all charges filed against him including first-degree murder and felonious child abuse.

Kimrey, the boyfriend of Mariah Woods’ mother, is facing a first-degree murder charge and District Attorney Ernie Lee said the state will seek the death penalty if Kimrey is convicted.

Search warrants in the Mariah Woods case were released Friday afternoon, along with 911 call Earl Kimrey made to report Mariah was missing.

Earl Kimrey called 911 just after 6 a.m. November 27, saying Mariah Woods was last seen between 8 and 8:30 p.m. November 26 in her bed.

The warrants shed new light on the investigation.

Witnesses told investigators they saw Kimrey place an object “bigger than a book bag” into a 1996 Blue Plymouth van and leave the residence on Dawson Cabin Road around 11:30 p.m. November 26.

Earl Kimrey called 911 just after 6 a.m. November 27, saying Mariah Woods was last seen between 8 and 8:30 p.m. November 26 in her bed.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES