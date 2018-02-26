Pam Moore’s Black History Month Special: Hidden History

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In the video above, KRON4’s Pam Moore hosts our Black History Month Special, “Hidden History.”
She highlights stories that have contributed to the rich history of this entire nation from locations around the Bay Area.
