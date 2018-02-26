Series of storms to slam the Sierra Nevada with snow

RENO, Nev. (AP) – Snow is making driving difficult in the northern Sierra Nevada as the first of two storms predicted for this week moves through California.

The National Weather Service’s Sacramento office says Interstate 80 and U.S. 50 are mess Monday morning, with estimated delays over Donner Summit running around 50 minutes.

Chains or snow tires are required on U.S. Interstate 80 over the top of the Sierra and most of the major mountain passes around Lake Tahoe.

Forecasters simply advise avoiding travel there if possible.

As much as a foot of snow is possible in the mountains around Tahoe by early Tuesday and several inches around Reno with a much bigger storm on its way by Thursday.

A winter-weather advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Monday for the Reno-Tahoe area and until 4 a.m. Tuesday in northeast Nevada where as much as 9 inches of snow is possible in the upper elevations around Elko.

Lake Tahoe-area ski resorts are hoping this week’s series of storms will help bolster the dismal Sierra snow back being dragged down by one of the warmest winters on record.

Chain controls are down to Camino (2,700 feet) on Highway 50. pic.twitter.com/UUkeYHJKMx — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 26, 2018

Donner Summit rest stops currently closed due to snow. Chains required on all Sierra highways. Check https://t.co/YKR3epTynb for current winter driving conditions. pic.twitter.com/5p93b84ZOo — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 26, 2018

Interstate 80 & Highway 50 are a mess this morning due to heavy snow. Estimated travel delays are running ~50 minutes over Donner Summit. Avoid travel if you can! https://t.co/if6ShiTCCf #cawx pic.twitter.com/eLPLiOvEft — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 26, 2018

