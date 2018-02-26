Series of storms to slam the Sierra Nevada with snow

RENO, Nev. (AP) – Snow is making driving difficult in the northern Sierra Nevada as the first of two storms predicted for this week moves through California.
The National Weather Service’s Sacramento office says Interstate 80 and U.S. 50 are mess Monday morning, with estimated delays over Donner Summit running around 50 minutes.
Chains or snow tires are required on U.S. Interstate 80 over the top of the Sierra and most of the major mountain passes around Lake Tahoe.
Forecasters simply advise avoiding travel there if possible.
As much as a foot of snow is possible in the mountains around Tahoe by early Tuesday and several inches around Reno with a much bigger storm on its way by Thursday.
A winter-weather advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Monday for the Reno-Tahoe area and until 4 a.m. Tuesday in northeast Nevada where as much as 9 inches of snow is possible in the upper elevations around Elko.
Lake Tahoe-area ski resorts are hoping this week’s series of storms will help bolster the dismal Sierra snow back being dragged down by one of the warmest winters on record.
