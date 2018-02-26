Snow dusts Mount Hamilton

(KRON) — The latest storm to hit the Bay Area has left snow at the top of Mount Hamilton Monday.
The Lick Observatory shared photos that show the snowy scenery on top of the South Bay mountain.
Light rain is expected through midmorning Monday in the San Francisco Bay Area and in Monterey Bay around noon.
The rain turned to snow at the Lick Observatory, which sits at an elevation of 4,000 feet.
Lick Observatory is at the top of Mount Hamilton, which is roughly 20 miles east of San Jose.
