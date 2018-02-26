Snow dusts Mount Hamilton

(KRON) — The latest storm to hit the Bay Area has left snow at the top of Mount Hamilton Monday.

The Lick Observatory shared photos that show the snowy scenery on top of the South Bay mountain.

More snowy pics from the mountain. View more images on our HamCams: https://t.co/khzeRC1gd9 pic.twitter.com/7wQhi6TzTm — Lick Observatory (@LickObservatory) February 26, 2018

Light rain is expected through midmorning Monday in the San Francisco Bay Area and in Monterey Bay around noon.

The rain turned to snow at the Lick Observatory, which sits at an elevation of 4,000 feet.

Lick Observatory is at the top of Mount Hamilton, which is roughly 20 miles east of San Jose.

Snow on the mountain. Brrrrr. Please note that the Visitor Center is NOT open Monday – Wednesday, we are open THU – SUN noon – 5 pm. CALTRANS closed SR-130 at Grant Park (except for residents). Please drive carefully. This is an image of the APF, covered in white fluffy stuff pic.twitter.com/sA5GROdWEz — Lick Observatory (@LickObservatory) February 26, 2018

