Snow dusts Mount Hamilton

By Published: Updated:
(@LickObservatory)

(KRON) — The latest storm to hit the Bay Area has left snow at the top of Mount Hamilton Monday.

The Lick Observatory shared photos that show the snowy scenery on top of the South Bay mountain.

Light rain is expected through midmorning Monday in the San Francisco Bay Area and in Monterey Bay around noon.

The rain turned to snow at the Lick Observatory, which sits at an elevation of 4,000 feet.

Lick Observatory is at the top of Mount Hamilton, which is roughly 20 miles east of San Jose.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s