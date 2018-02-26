Study: Obamacare premiums to rise 18 percent, millions to lose health coverage from GOP changes

By and Published:
FILE - In this July 24, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks about healthcare in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington. People buying individual health care policies would face sharply higher premiums, and some may be left with no insurance options if President Donald Trump makes good on his threat to stop “Obamacare” payments to insurers, congressional experts said Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
FILE - In this July 24, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks about healthcare in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington. People buying individual health care policies would face sharply higher premiums, and some may be left with no insurance options if President Donald Trump makes good on his threat to stop “Obamacare” payments to insurers, congressional experts said Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(KRON/CNN) — Obamacare premiums will rise an average of 18 percent next year due to GOP-backed changes to the health law, a new study finds.

The Urban Institute released a new report on Monday that the combination of repealing Obamacare’s individual mandate and expanding access to cheaper health insurance policies known as short-term plans will lead to the premium increase.

The study estimates that with the mandate’s elimination, as well as the reduced federal support of open enrollment, more than 6 million fewer people will have health insurance by next year.

