(KRON/CNN) — Obamacare premiums will rise an average of 18 percent next year due to GOP-backed changes to the health law, a new study finds.
The Urban Institute released a new report on Monday that the combination of repealing Obamacare’s individual mandate and expanding access to cheaper health insurance policies known as short-term plans will lead to the premium increase.
The study estimates that with the mandate’s elimination, as well as the reduced federal support of open enrollment, more than 6 million fewer people will have health insurance by next year.
