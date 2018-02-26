(KRON/CNN) — Obamacare premiums will rise an average of 18 percent next year due to GOP-backed changes to the health law, a new study finds.

The Urban Institute released a new report on Monday that the combination of repealing Obamacare’s individual mandate and expanding access to cheaper health insurance policies known as short-term plans will lead to the premium increase.

The study estimates that with the mandate’s elimination, as well as the reduced federal support of open enrollment, more than 6 million fewer people will have health insurance by next year.

