VIDEO: Tree trimmer electrocuted to death in South San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A tree trimmer has been electrocuted to death in San Jose on Monday, fire officials said.
San Jose fire officials say the man cut a branch that then hit a power line.
Power is currently out in the area.
This happened near the 500 block of Page Mill Drive in South San Jose sometime on Monday afternoon.
A resident noticed the man in the tree, thought he was stuck, and called for help.
Nearby homes are being evacuated as emergency crews try and recover the body.
