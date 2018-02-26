VIDEO: Tree trimmer electrocuted to death in South San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A tree trimmer has been electrocuted to death in San Jose on Monday, fire officials said.

San Jose fire officials say the man cut a branch that then hit a power line.

Power is currently out in the area.

This happened near the 500 block of Page Mill Drive in South San Jose sometime on Monday afternoon.

A resident noticed the man in the tree, thought he was stuck, and called for help.

Nearby homes are being evacuated as emergency crews try and recover the body.

