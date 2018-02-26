VIDEO: Tree trimmer electrocuted to death in South San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A tree trimmer has been electrocuted to death in San Jose on Monday, fire officials said.

San Jose fire officials say the man cut a branch that then hit a power line.

Power is currently out in the area.

This happened near the 500 block of Page Mill Drive in South San Jose sometime on Monday afternoon.

A resident noticed the man in the tree, thought he was stuck, and called for help.

Nearby homes are being evacuated as emergency crews try and recover the body.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES