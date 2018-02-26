VIDEO: 2 killed, 1 injured in shooting near Daly City

WATCH LIVE NEWSCAST HERE

DALY CITY (KRON) — Police are looking for two people accused of shooting three others Sunday night in Broadmoor.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes is live in Broadmoor this morning.

She says police closed the area of the scene for several hours overnight and just reopened the area around 5:00 a.m.

At about 9:00 p.m. Sunday, police responded to reports of shots fired near Villa St. and Hillside Blvd.

Officers arrived on scene to find three people hit by gunfire.

One man died at the scene. A woman died of her injuries while on the way to the hospital.

A third victim was taken to the hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time.

Police are looking for two gunmen, but have no description of them at this time.

The police department says there is no threat to the public. Investigators believe the shooters knew the victims.

