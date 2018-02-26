MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO
HOUSTON, Texas (KTAL) — A dramatic rescue of a family from a fire, caught on video.
A mother and her three children were trapped in their Houston apartment as the building burned down around them.
The mom was on her apartment balcony screaming ‘help me.’
One by one, the mother passed her children off to firefighters who carried them down a ladder to safety.
And just in the nick of time.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
- SWARM OF SMALL EARTHQUAKES RATTLE DANVILLE
- VIDEO: BAY AREA SEES RECORD-BREAKING LOW TEMPS, HAIL & SNOW
- SANTA CRUZ COUPLE CARJACKED AT GUNPOINT DURING MEXICO TRIP
- FBI JOINS IN SEARCH FOR MISSING 5-YEAR-OLD BOY
- ANGRY MOB BEATS RAPE, MURDER SUSPECTS TO DEATH
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE